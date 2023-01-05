I'd support a general strike, says Labour MP amid wave of action

Khalid Mahmood said he supported strikes and that trade unions were within their rights to coordinate action.

It came amid the biggest wave of industrial action in decades, with nurses, ambulance workers and other NHS staff hitting the picket lines along with rail workers, posties and teachers.

Mr Mahmood, Labour MP for Perry Barr, said: "I support the rights of the people to be able to strike. If they want to coordinate that they're totally at will to do that.

"And call that a general strike, then yes. People who work, who want to have the right sort of pay and conditions, they should be able to do that once they've gone through all the requirements.

"If they've gone through that, then yes they should be able to strike."