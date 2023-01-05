Notification Settings

I'd support a general strike, says Labour MP amid wave of action

By Peter MadeleyBirminghamPolitics

A West Midlands MP has said he would back a general strike to enable workers to fight for better pay and conditions.

Khalid Mahmood said he supported strikes and that trade unions were within their rights to coordinate action.

It came amid the biggest wave of industrial action in decades, with nurses, ambulance workers and other NHS staff hitting the picket lines along with rail workers, posties and teachers.

Mr Mahmood, Labour MP for Perry Barr, said: "I support the rights of the people to be able to strike. If they want to coordinate that they're totally at will to do that.

"And call that a general strike, then yes. People who work, who want to have the right sort of pay and conditions, they should be able to do that once they've gone through all the requirements.

"If they've gone through that, then yes they should be able to strike."

New Trades Union Congress leader Paul Nowak has warned of further disruption if ministers don't come to the table to negotiate.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

