Labour's door now 'closed' on Corbyn return, says Wes Streeting

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking during a visit to The Star Inn, in Wednesfield

The Shadow Health Secretary said the Islington North MP had "made his own choice" over his future with the party and was unlikely to stand for Labour at the next general election.

Mr Corbyn currently sits as an independent after being suspended by the party following his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into Labour's handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Mr Streeting has been a long time critic of the former Labour leader and recently apologised after he was overheard in the Commons saying he had "gone senile".

Speaking to the Express & Star during a campaign visit to Wolverhampton, he said: "I think he's pretty much closed the door to a return as a Labour MP.

"The issue of anti-Semitism and Jeremy Corbyn's failure to deal with it is a stain on the moral conscience of the Labour Party.

"His response to the publication of the EHRC report precludes him from coming back. All he had to do was apologise and he couldn't, so I think he has made his own choice."

Mr Corbyn, who lost the whip in 2020 having been an MP since 1983, initially claimed the scale of anti-Jewish sentiment in the Labour Party under his leadership had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

He was later readmitted to the Labour Party by a panel of National Executive Committee members but remains suspended by the parliamentary party.

Mr Streeting, a former vice chair of the All Parties Parliamentary Group on anti-Semitism, insisted Labour was dealing with anti-Semitism head on under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer.

"I think it is one of the ways in which Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party," the Ilford North MP said. "He said he would tackle anti-Semitism and rip it out at its roots and I think he's stayed true to his word.

"What I've seen is people responsible for anti-Semitism in the Labour Party expelled, and people who were sympathetic choosing to leave because they recognised that the Labour Party wasn't the place for them.