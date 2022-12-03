Rail strikes may block increased services plan, warns minister

Wolverhampton railway station

Avanti is planning to start 100 new drivers in the coming weeks in a bid to restore reliable services on the West Coast Mainline but planned strikes could delay their training.

With several different unions in separate sectors striking in December fears the festive season, traditionally the busiest retail time of the year, will be a wash out is concerning local business.

Rail unions have announced a succession of 48-hour strikes in the coming weeks, starting on December 13.

Nurses, midwives, ambulance drivers, Royal Mail workers, airport handlers, civil servants and teachers will also be carrying out industrial action during the month which will see the Fire Brigade Union begin ballotting members about striking.

Associate Professor Steven McCabe, a political economist at Birmingham City University, told the Express & Star: "That we’re experiencing a 2022 version of the 1978 ‘winter of discontent’ is beyond doubt.

"The range of sectors which are engaged in industrial action to improve pay and conditions is dizzying."

Publican Stav Smith recently added the Old Crown, Halesowen, to his portfolio but is worried his pubs will be deserted when they should be packed.

He said: "The rail strikes could cause some pubs to go out of business. We all rely on a profitable December to get through a lean January.

"The strikes are working, people cannot afford to get taxis everywhere and custom will be hit hard.

"Then there is staff not being able to get into work or having to leave early. We all know the profits these big companies make why don't they just pay the rail staff and be done with it."

"The posties being strike is stressing me out too, we've got a lot of admin to sort out because we've just taken over the pub, everything gets put back if things aren't signed on time."

Sharon Stephens is concerned she will not get to see her father before Christmas due to the rail strikes.

She said: "I've always seen my dad the week before Christmas, I go to his home in Wednesfield and there is a lovely atmosphere but if the staff can't get in because of the rail strikes they might not be able to allow visitors, not that I can get there anyway if the strike goes ahead on December 16 and 17."

Rail Minister Huw Merriman believes it will be "very difficult" for new rail services to be up and running while industrial action is taking place.

Mr Merriman was responding to an urgent question from Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who said unreliable services were damaging the West Midlands economy.

Mr Fabricant said: "He will know that there is a balance of blame here, not just the trade unions but also the operating companies too.

"But he will also know that lines like London Northwestern had problems two years ago with the shortage of drivers, but which now become far more reliable.

"How long does he think it is going to take Avanti to get the number of drivers required so that we can get a reliable service?"

Mr Merriman said: "Avanti's plan is to bring 100 new drivers on, to change the timetable on December 11, so that those drivers can then add more services.

"The concern is that this takes place at the same time that industrial action is scheduled over the month of December and into January, so it will be very difficult for all of the hard work, from the drivers, those training the drivers, from the management, to try and get these new services put in place, if we see all of that undermined by wider industrial action.

"The plan is December 11, but I have to say, if we can't get the strikes called off then my concern is our ability to roll that out."

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) has announced its 40,000 members will walk out over eight days.