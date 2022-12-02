Call to scrap photo ID policy for elections

However, council leader Ian Brookfield is calling for one of the most significant changes – the introduction of voter ID with a photo – to be scrapped, saying it is “unnecessary” and may deter people from voting.

Councillor Brookfield is now set to move a motion requesting the Secretary of State withdraw the policy at a meeting of full council next Wednesday.

He said: “The Elections Act 2022 was passed by parliament in April 2022, requiring voters in Great Britain to show photo ID before being issued with a ballot paper at UK elections and local elections in England.

“This council believes that the requirement of the act for voters to show photo ID before being issued with a ballot paper is unnecessary. It addresses a problem that doesn’t exist. This council is committed to encouraging greater participation in elections and believes that the requirement for electors to show photo identification when voting will be a deterrent to voters who don’t possess valid photo ID.

“With the city set for ‘all out’ local elections in May 2023, the short timetable and lack of clarity about the implementation of this proposal could cause many Wulfrunian voters to be disenfranchised and exacerbate the burden on already overstretched council officers.

“The council instructs its leader to write to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up to urge him not to implement this policy for the local elections and for him to consider scrapping this unnecessary proposal altogether.

“Should the Minister refuse to respond positively to the council’s request, the chief executive is urged to launch a comprehensive publicity campaign with regard to promoting the changes and the option for voting by post,” he added.