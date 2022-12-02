Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid announces decision to stand down

Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid has announced he is standing down [Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire]

The former Chancellor, whose constituency takes in Hagley, said the decision not to stand in his fifth election was one he had "wrestled with for some time".

In a letter to former Wolverhampton South West MP Paul Uppal, chairman of the Bromsgrove Conservative Association, Mr Javid did not give a reason for his decision.

He said: "I am very proud of what we have achieved for Bromsgrove District and of my work in Parliament and Government.

"This decision will not mark the end of my Parliamentary activity, particularly for the causes I care deeply about. Nor will it impact my duties as a local MP on behalf of constituents across Bromsgrove.

"Being the local MP and serving in Government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.

"I always sought to make decisions in the national interest, and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was sufficient.

"I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can."

During his time in government, 52-year-old Mr Javid served as Chancellor and Health Secretary under Boris Johnson and was Home Secretary under Theresa May.

He made an unsuccessful bid to succeed Mr Johnson over the summer before backing Liz Truss for PM – a move he later said was a mistake.

He was first elected in Bromsgrove in 2010 and has a majority of 23,106 from the last general election.

The Conservatives are in the midst of a review, with sitting MPs asked to indicate by December 5 whether they want to stand in 2024.

Eleven other sitting Tory MPs have said they will quit at the next election.

Rishi Sunak said he was "sad" that his "good friend" was planning to step down as an MP, adding: "May the Force be with you, Saj."