Amazon and police among major employers confirmed for West Bromwich jobs fair

Nicola Richards MP (right) with Mayor Andy Street (left) and exhibitors at last year's jobs fair

Nicola Richards is holding her second annual jobs fair at West Bromwich Town Hall on November 24 as part of her #StriveToSucceed campaign.

It will give students and jobseekers the chance to meet local and national employers, as well as training and apprenticeship providers.

Exhibitors include organisations with job vacancies to full, such as Amazon, Sandwell & West Birmingham NHS Trust, The West Brom building society and West Midlands Police.

A range of local training providers will also be in attendance, while Lloyds Bank will be running CV writing workshops at the event, which is supported by Jobcentre Plus.

West Bromwich East MP Ms Richards launched the #StriveToSucceed campaign in a bid to raise the aspirations of young people in her constituency.

She said: "The campaign is all about giving young people opportunities that those in other areas of the country already benefit from. My annual jobs and careers fair is an integral part of that.

"Whether you are looking for work right now or are considering your options for when you leave school, this event will be ideal to learn more about the opportunities that are out there.

"Last year’s event was well attended by both job seekers and students from the local area, and I hope even more people will benefit from it this year."

The event runs from 2pm to 6pm, with job seekers encouraged to attend from 2pm to 4pm and students from 4pm to 6pm.