'The Westminster vultures got Gavin Williamson - now who's next?'

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson resigned from the Cabinet last night

The South Staffordshire MP ended the witch hunt himself last night by resigning from his Cabinet position, saying he wanted to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

At least it means we don’t need to hear from any other unnamed Tory MPs or former civil servants who are keen to explain the vicious abuse he whispered to them in some dingy corner of the Commons in 2017.

Yesterday the evidence started to mount up against him – some of it sketchier than others.

In the latter category there was this ‘bombshell’ from a senior BBC journalist, quoting a Tory MP whose voice was apparently “trembling with rage”.

“Williamson is a nasty b****** and knows where the skeletons are buried,” the MP supposedly said.

“He’s given me a few sleepless nights. Yeah politics is about being tough and pushing people to do what you want them to but this is on another level.”

But putting such comments to one side, it is more likely to have been the allegation that Sir Gavin told an unnamed official to slit his throat that brought matters to a head.

And the good denizens of Twitter had already long made their minds up.

Undoubtedly, some of them will not be satisfied with his resignation, and will want him arrested and charged with blackmail; sent to the tower, beheaded or hung, drawn and quartered.

After a concerted effort, Sir Gavin’s fiercest enemies on his own side of the House – assisted by an ever-willing national media – have got their way. Rishi Sunak will no doubt have breathed a sigh of relief last night.

Sir Gavin’s move took the decision away from the PM, preventing him from having to choose between backing his man and bowing to the baying mob.

There will be a fair few Tory MPs at today’s PMQs who are feeling quite smug with themselves at Sir Gavin’s departure.

But while those who never accepted his return to the Cabinet revel in his demise, they would do well to consider one thing.