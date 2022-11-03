Dexys star Kev backs Mish as a parliamentary runner

Mish Rahman

Mish Rahman, who is running for selection to represent Wolverhampton South West in the next general election, was given the official vote of confidence by the Dexys Midnight Runners frontman on Twitter, and now speaks with the singer on a regular basis.

Mish, who was born and bred in the Black Country and has lived and worked here since, currently works as a part-time taxi driver and part-time parliamentary staffer.

He said: “I first got to know Kevin through a mutual friend. I always knew he’d been a Labour campaigner for a long time. And also, he’s a firm believer in social justice, the same as I am. So when we chatted together about our individual policies we found that we pretty much both agreed on the same things.

“Now we speak on a regular basis and I admire him because he’s contiually very active policially and is also willing to put that across in his music – which a lot of musicians hold back on.

“I’m standing because I believe firmly in more grassroots work within our communities – which is something I continue to pursue daily. We need a strong Labour backing here in Wolverhampton to make sure people get a fair deal, because at the moment that is not happening. We need a government that will stand up for trade unions and defend our workers.

“Kevin is a really, really nice, sound guy – very humble as well as being immensely talented. And I feel so privileged and proud that he has stepped out for me. If I can make the shortlist for parliamentary candidate here in Wolverhampton then that would be incredible as I really want to help make the difference we need.

“He’s said that if that happens then he’s more than willing – musical and any other commitments permitting – to come back to Wolverhampton and campaign for me, which would be absolutely incredible.”

Wednesfield-born Rowland, who lived in Wolverhampton until he was 11, had hits with Dexys Midnight Runners including Geno, Come on Eileen and Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile) in the early 1980s and still tours regularly with a different line-up to the original band today.

In his tweet, the music star said: “Mish has been an incredible activist and organiser in his local community for many years, a dedicated Labour activist as well as a strident voice for members’ interests on Labour’s National Executive Committee.

“His politics are always principled, democratic and inclusive. As someone born and partly raised in Wolverhampton, I’m confident he’s exactly who the people of Wolverhampton South West need representing their interests in parliament.”

Mish added: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed and I am hopeful. I have a huge amount of local support – for which I am very grateful. But a great thing is that I also have the full backing of a lot of unions who have all come out to officially support me including Unite, Aslef, the CWU, the Fire Brigades Union.

“And with a mate that just happens to be Kevin Rowland backing me too – who could say better than that?”

Other Labour members who are hoping to stand for the Wolverhampton SW parliamentary seat when the next general election takes place so far are Warinder Juss, Ben Wood – who previously stood for the party in the North Shropshire by-election – and Penn councillor Celia Hibbert, who had previously camaigned to stand as MP for Market Harborough, where she was unsuccessful.

Councillor Hibbert was suspended indefinitely by the Wolverhampton Labour group last year after it upheld allegations of “breaching group rules”. She was later reinstated to the party.