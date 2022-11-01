Dudley MP appointed to key government position

Dudley South MP Mike Wood

Dudley South MP Mike Wood has been announced as an assistant whip in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new administration.

He will serve alongside Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, who has held the role since July.

Mr Wood, who has represented Dudley South since 2015, said: "I am really pleased to be entering the whips' office and to be able to play a small part in delivering on the manifesto that so many people across Dudley South and the Black Country voted for in 2019.

"We've had a tough times with Covid and we've got tough times ahead with a challenging global economy. It is really important that come the next election people see that we've done what we said we were going to do."

Mr Wood supported Mr Sunak during the summer Tory leadership contest and backed him again ahead of his entrance to Number 10 last week.