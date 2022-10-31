£30 million plans finally approved to transform Wolverhampton eyesore site - after multiple arson attempts

The former eye infirmary has long been an eyesore for the residents of Wolverhampton

After submitting an application in June, BZ Property Holdings has secured full planning permission for its £30 million redevelopment of the former eye infirmary in Chapel Ash.

It means work can now begin to transform the long-abandoned site into 75 new apartments, an eating disorder unit and a special education needs school.

BZ Property Holdings believes that spades could be in the ground from as early as January.

Projections of what the redevelopment could look like

Managing director Zed Ahmed said: "We are extremely grateful to all the people who have supported and worked with us to reach this significant milestone.

"It has been a very difficult, challenging and exhausting past three years where we have had to face sleepless nights and overcome many obstacles.

"Today is a day of happiness, a day to rejoice and a day to truly be grateful. We are all really proud that we can play a part in creating a brighter future for the city of Wolverhampton."

Projections of what the redevelopment could look like

The former eye infirmary, which is home to three locally listed buildings, was left abandoned by the NHS in 2007.

Mr Ahmed added: "Upon leaving, the NHS shut off everything, including the water and electricity, which meant the buildings quickly became dilapidated.

"These iconic buildings that form an important part of the heritage in Wolverhampton were just left to sit empty and vacant for so long, inevitably attracting vandalism and creating an eyesore in the community.

Projections of what the redevelopment could look like

"In 2013 and 2019 when the site was still owned by the NHS, there were fires that damaged the 1888 Tower block. Only in 2018 did the council issue a Section 215 notice to the NHS which led to a very costly court battle between the two.

"We now have full support of the Wolverhampton Council and look forward to making the site look impressive, assisting in job creation for local residents and enhance the area as a whole."

While the site has been abandoned, it has attracted multiple incidents of anti-social behaviour, including arson and assault.

Projections of what the redevelopment could look like

Aman Singh, regional manager of Security Guards UK, said: "A message to the wider public is that this is still a dangerous site and we request people not to illegally trespass into the site.

"Despite round-the-clock security and warning signs around the perimeter we still have intruders entering the site putting themselves at a great risk of injury.

"We have successfully stopped multiple arson attempts. Our guards have been assaulted and tools have been stolen from the site.

"We are currently running a 24-hour guarding and canine security service on-site, providing a robust solution and effective deterrent to safely secure the site."

News of the planning approval has been warmly received by all parties involved and by local politicians.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "This site has sat empty and derelict for too many years. I am delighted that a developer has taken the initiative and put forward these exciting plans which will breathe new life into this site.

"Full planning permission is one step closer to the site being transformed for the better, ensuring it continues to play an integral role in serving the local area with educational and healthcare facilities.”

Councillor Sohail Khan added: "It’s great news that the site can finally be developed. The eye infirmary has been an eyesore for residents and a blight in our city for far too long. I welcome these plans and look forward to seeing them come into fruition."

Scott Thompson, chairman of Wolverhampton's Economic Growth Board, said: "The eye infirmary is the gateway into the city, in a busy area with independent shops, restaurants and pubs. As the region faces a housing crisis, this development is a clear opportunity to convert part of the site into much needed housing."

Councillor Wendy Dalton concluded: "This would not only see the historic1888 building brought back into use, but would provide a boost for the local economy in a time where uncertainty is prevalent.

"Something that’s really close to my heart is the proposal of an SEN school for around 60 to 100 children, aged five to 16. This will be a great opportunity for SEN children to receive an education befitting them."