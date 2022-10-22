Momentum growing for Boris Johnson return - poll shows majority of readers want former PM back

Could we see Boris Johnson back in No 10 by the end of the month?

In a snap online poll featuring more than 1,000 responses, nearly half of those taking part said they wanted Mr Johnson for PM – just weeks after being ousted from Downing Street by Tory ministers.

The former PM finished way ahead of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who on 21 per cent got less than half of Mr Johnson’s vote. Penny Mordaunt (seven per cent) - who became the first candidate to officially declare on Friday afternoon - and Ben Wallace (three per cent) – who has ruled himself out and backed Mr Johnson – had few supporters.

Theresa May, who was bombed out as PM after making a mess of Brexit, got just two per cent.

Mr Johnson’s return is gaining serious momentum, with supporters in Westminster last night confidently claiming he had got the support of 100 MPs needed by 2pm on Monday to run in the leadership contest.

One prominent Tory MP told the E&S: “He’s got the numbers. There is a strong chance he’ll be our next Prime Minister.”

Mr Johnson has been publicly backed in our region by Tory MPs Michael Fabricant, Shaun Bailey and Marco Longhi. Mr Longhi said: “The people have spoken. It is clear that Boris in the one.”

Mr Johnson turned the Tories into an electoral powerhouse after becoming leader in 2019, ending the year with a majority of 80 seats after destroying Labour at the general election.

Soon after he delivered Brexit and in the years ahead was widely praised for his efforts with the vaccine roll out during the pandemic and in supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Now many of his supporters in the Commons are determined to see him back.

They include some who publicly called for him to resign back in June, who – with one eye on the dire state of the polls – may consider his return their best chance of keeping their jobs after the next general election.

Others – including several MPs in the West Midlands – never wanted him to go in the first place and now see an opening for him to make a comeback.

A number of senior MPs have already given him their support, including Jacob Rees-Mogg – who has adopted the 'Boris or bust' slogan, and Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke MP, who has an office in Wolverhampton.

Mr Johnson, his supporters point out, is also the only candidate with a mandate from the British public.

But the return of Mr Johnson could also split the party, bringing yet more political turmoil to Westminster; he was forced out of office earlier this year when many of his own MPs turned against him over issues including Partygate and his handling of the Chris Pincher groping scandal.

Former Tory South Staffordshire MP Lord Cormack, said: “Boris Johnson would be a total and utter disaster. He besmirched the office of Prime Minister and his behaviour was inexcusable.”

Mr Johnson, who is the subject of a parliamentary investigation into the Partygate affair, is due to fly back to the UK this weekend. If he agrees to stand, he is likely to be in a two-way fight with his former Chancellor for the right to enter Number 10.

One of the key architects of Mr Johnson's downfall, Mr Sunak, was backed by just over a fifth of Star readers. He is also the bookies favourite to succeed Ms Truss, having lost out to her in the leadership election by 21,000 votes.

Rishi Sunak is the bookies' favourite to replace Liz Truss

Mr Sunak is sure to be a popular figure among MPs and will certainly pass the threshold of 100 named supporters should he decide to stand as expected.

However, he disliked by large sections of the party membership, with many furious at his role in ousting Mr Johnson. This included a bombshell resignation letter in which he suggested government business was not being conducted "properly, competently and seriously" under the then PM.

Other potential contenders in the leadership race failed to gain much support among Star readers.

Backing for current Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt, who has been suggested as a possible unity candidate, was down in single figures.

Ditto for Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who has confirmed he won't be standing in the race and said he would "lean towards" supporting Mr Johnson.

Theresa May, the Remainer former PM who made such a dog's dinner of the Brexit negotiations, was unsurprisingly an unpopular choice for leader across the Brexit heartlands of the West Midlands.

Around one fifth of respondents said they would like to see another candidate elected to the top job.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant – a staunch backer of Mr Johnson – was available to be backed at 200/1 last night, while South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson was a 1,000/1 shot with the bookies.