Tory peer Lord Cormack predicts 'total and utter disaster' if Boris Johnson returns

Lord Cormack is certainly not Boris Johnson's biggest fan

Lord Cormack, who served as South Staffordshire MP for 27 years, said he was "ashamed of my party and for my country" after the chaos of "incompetent ideologue" Liz Truss's spell in Number 10.

And he had some harsh words over the prospect of former PM Mr Johnson making a swift return to the country's highest political office.

Lord Cormack told the Star: “Boris Johnson would be a total and utter disaster. He besmirched the office of Prime Minister and his behaviour was inexcusable."

Mr Johnson has been publicly backed by three Tory MPs in the Black Country and Staffordshire and is said to be seriously considering putting himself forward in the Tory leadership race.

Lord Cormack had put forward Jeremy Hunt for leader, but the Chancellor has now ruled himself out of the running.

The peer said recent events in Westminster had left him "ashamed of my party and for my country".

"In 52 years in parliament I have never experienced such chaos as in the last two years," he added.

"Quite rightly a charlatan was removed from the highest office, only to be replaced, because of our absurd system of electing a successor, by an incompetent ideologue.

"She has now recognised that her government has lost all credibility.