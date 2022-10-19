Liz Truss 'will deliver for British people', insists Stourbridge MP

Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons [credit: House of Commons/PA Wire]

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb has moved to defend the embattled Prime Minister, who is in a fight to save her premiership after most of her mini-budget was scrapped.

Ms Webb is the eyes and ears of the PM in Westminster having been appointed as her parliamentary private secretary after backing her in the leadership contest.

She said Ms Truss would "deliver for the British people" and insisted it was the timing of her fiscal plan that was wrong rather than the plan itself.

It comes after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week announced he was ditching most of the tax cutting measures announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ms Webb said: "The Prime Minister has acted and there is a new focus from the Government to reassure the markets and to balance the books over the medium term.

"Liz Truss has apologised and she is now focused on delivering for the British people in these challenging times.

"She accepts she went too far and too fast in her growth plan but that doesn’t mean the plan was wrong. The general view from Conservative MPs I have spoken to over the last few days, and the view I share myself, is the timing was wrong not the plan itself.

"It should be the absolute aspiration of any Conservative government to allow people to have more of their own money.

"The whole world faces huge challenges right now, not just the UK. Everyone in government is working on a plan to bring us to a place where we are able to have healthy government finances following the expense of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

"We will then look to cut taxes and implement other further measures to unleash our country’s growth potential – but only when it is prudent to do so."