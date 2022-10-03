Notification Settings

Conservative Party conference locked down over 'potential security alert'

The Conservative Party conference has been locked down over a potential security alert.

The Conservative Party annual conference is taking place at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.
Dozens of delegates are currently stuck outside the ICC in Birmingham as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his speech in the venue's main hall.

One MP told the Star he had been advised by police that it could be "some time" before the venue reopened.

Birmingham Police tweeted: "Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC."

It comes after Tory Party chairman Jake Berry MP wrote to West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster raising concerns over security at the conference.

A number of delegates, including Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, say they have faced intimidation on their way into the venue, where anti-Tory protesters have gathered.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

