Pat McFadden MP: Change in government needed, not new Tory PM

Pat McFadden MP, Labour's Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Labour's Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury said the Conservatives had shown over 12 years in power they were ill equipped to run the country.

He said his own party offered the "new direction" required to deal with issues such as the cost of living crisis and backlogs in the NHS and criminal justice system.

Responding to Liz Truss becoming the new PM, Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden told the Star: "This is our fourth Prime Minister in six years.

"Before I became an MP I worked in No 10 for some years and saw up close the awesome responsibilities involved in leading our country.

"I wish anyone who exercises those responsibilities well but the repeated pattern of replacing the Tory Prime Minister every couple of years is not the change we need.

"Real incomes have stagnated over the past 12 years. Inflation is running at the highest in the G7. Our currency is falling in value.

"People face an enormous cost of living crisis with rocketing energy bills and a failing UK energy market that as seen about 30 energy suppliers go bust.

"There are backlogs and delays in many public services. And the criminal justice system is struggling to prosecute criminals.

"The Tories have been in power for twelve years now. A change of Tory Prime Minister is not the answer to all this.

"It’s a change of government we need and a new direction which can deal with the challenges the country faces."

In her first speech as Prime Minister Ms Truss said the UK can "ride out the storm" and become an "aspiration nation" under her leadership.

She said her key mission was to ensure "prosperity for all" and that she was "determined to deliver".