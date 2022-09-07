Black Country MP Wendy Morton becomes first female Tory chief whip

Chief Whip Wendy Morton (right) with Prime Minister Liz Truss

The Aldridge-Brownhills MP becomes the first Conservative woman to hold the position, which will see her attend Cabinet and tasked with upholding party discipline.

A loyal supporter of Ms Truss, Mrs Morton worked under the new PM as a minister in the Foreign Office.

She previously served as a Transport Minister under Boris Johnson and as an assistant whip under Theresa May.

Commenting on Ms Truss's election as Tory leader, she said: "Now is the time for the whole party and country to get behind Liz’s leadership – so we can focus on tackling the serious challenges the country faces and providing the immediate support people need in the months ahead.

"I am looking forward to working with her as our new Prime Minister."