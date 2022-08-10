Notification Settings

Nicola Richards the latest Black Country Tory MP to announce support for Liz Truss

By Peter Madeley

Nicola Richards has become the latest MP in the region to announce her support for Liz Truss as Tory leader.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards is supporting Liz Truss in the leadership contest

The West Bromwich East MP said the Conservatives had "the best chance" of beating Labour under Ms Truss, who is the overwhelming favourite to win the Tory leadership race.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss also has the backing of Wendy Morton, Sir Bill Cash, Marco Longhi, Michael Fabricant, Amanda Milling, Jane Stevenson and Shaun Bailey, as well as West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

Ms Richards said: "I know as Prime Minister Liz will help us deliver for the West Midlands and help boost our local economy, and I know she stands the best chance of beating Labour. So I’m backing Liz for Leader."

Ms Truss's opponent, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has been publicly backed by Sir Gavin Williamson, James Morris and Mike Wood.

