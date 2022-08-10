Nicola Richards the latest Black Country Tory MP to announce support for Liz Truss

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards is supporting Liz Truss in the leadership contest

The West Bromwich East MP said the Conservatives had "the best chance" of beating Labour under Ms Truss, who is the overwhelming favourite to win the Tory leadership race.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss also has the backing of Wendy Morton, Sir Bill Cash, Marco Longhi, Michael Fabricant, Amanda Milling, Jane Stevenson and Shaun Bailey, as well as West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

Ms Richards said: "I know as Prime Minister Liz will help us deliver for the West Midlands and help boost our local economy, and I know she stands the best chance of beating Labour. So I’m backing Liz for Leader."