Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock Chase Council reveals date for by-election after councillor resigns

By Peter MadeleyCannock ChasePoliticsPublished: Comments

A council by-election is set to be held next month following the resignation of a Tory councillor.

Cannock Chase District Council Civic Centre
Cannock Chase District Council Civic Centre

Cannock Chase District Council has announced plans to hold a by-election for the Hednesford North seat on September 8.

It follows the resignation of Matt McCall, who stood down as a councillor last month after serving for little more than a year.

Candidate nomination papers must be delivered to the returning officer no later than 4pm on Thursday, August 11.

Meanwhile applications to register to vote are open until midnight on August 22.

The poll will only go ahead if the seat is contested.

Mr McCall won the seat last year with a majority of 97 votes. No reason has been given for his decision to stand down.

Politics
News
Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News