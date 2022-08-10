Cannock Chase Council reveals date for by-election after councillor resigns

Cannock Chase District Council Civic Centre

Cannock Chase District Council has announced plans to hold a by-election for the Hednesford North seat on September 8.

It follows the resignation of Matt McCall, who stood down as a councillor last month after serving for little more than a year.

Candidate nomination papers must be delivered to the returning officer no later than 4pm on Thursday, August 11.

Meanwhile applications to register to vote are open until midnight on August 22.

The poll will only go ahead if the seat is contested.