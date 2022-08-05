Bid to redevelop empty buildings in £20m overhaul plans for Dudley town centre

Dudley town centre. Photo: Google Maps

Buildings which have stood empty for decades in Dudley could be redeveloped into accommodation under the Levelling Up Fund bid.

The plan also includes breathing new life into the Inhedge Gardens which will link the town centre with the St Thomas Quarter.

The blueprints were submitted to the Government by Dudley Council this week.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "This is a major scheme which will not only breathe new life into that important part of the town centre but will also create vital links with the High Street and create much-needed accommodation.

"I am pleased we have been able to draw up this bid for round two of the levelling up scheme rather than waiting for a future round so we can build on the regeneration momentum in the town."

Dudley Council declined to confirm which buildings will be involved in the plans.

The bid has been backed by Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, which is one of the key conditions of the scheme.

This scheme was originally planned for a future round of the Levelling Up Fund but regeneration bosses have said they were keen to maximise the momentum from the £1 billion of developments already gathering pace in the town.

It is the latest bid submitted by the council to the government along with a £20 million college development and town centre improvements in Halesowen and major improvements to the road network in Lye and improvements to pedestrian access.

There is also a bid for Dudley South which includes a major new college development and improved cycling and pedestrian links into the town.