Tories see off Lib Dem challenge to hold South Staffordshire District Council seat

Councillor Andrew Adams (left) with Theo Clarke MP

Andrew Adams won the Penkridge North East & Acton Trussell by-election with 388 votes, ahead of Lib Dem Sam Harper-Wallis on 378.

Labour candidate Norman Smallwood came a distant third with 45 votes.

Councillor Adams, who has served on Penkridge Parish Council, said it would be an "honour and a privilege" to represent the people of the ward.

Among those to congratulate him was Stafford MP Theo Clarke, who said: "Andy will make a great district councillor and I look forward to working with him to deliver for local residents in Stafford."