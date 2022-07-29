Black Country Plan to be scrutinised at special council meeting

Hundreds of homes are lined up for land off Doe Bank Lane, Pheasey, under the Black Country Plan

Walsall Council is to host a meeting aimed at examining claims that the authority's green belt housing allocation is too high.

Under the Black Country Plan (BCP), more than 7,700 homes will be built on green belt sites in the four council areas – the vast majority of which lie in Walsall.

They include sites such as Calderfields West next to the Arboretum, and land off Doe Bank Lane between Pheasey and Streetly, both of which have been the subject of campaigns to save them from development.

Labour group leader Councillor Aftab Nawaz said he hoped the meeting would allow campaign groups to submit evidence against the proposals.

He said: "It is important that the Black Country Plan is examined at a scrutiny meeting at the earliest opportunity, because once the consultation is finished all of these sites can be built on in principle.

"My argument to scrutiny is that the number of homes put forward for development is too high, and sites like Calderfields should be removed from the plan.

"They need to bring a stop to the current process and have a rethink."

Council leader Mike Bird said he remained hopeful that the Government would intervene and reduce the burden on Walsall's green belt.

"As things stand 10 per cent of the green belt in Walsall is under threat," he said. "I have said for a long time that the need for housing has been exaggerated.

"However, we are reliant on the new Secretary of State reducing the amount of homes we are expected to deliver.

"If this doesn't happen then we could well be fighting a losing battle."

In the initial draft BCP more than 5,000 homes were allocated to Walsall's green belt. A further 820 homes across three sites were added last month and are out for consultation until September 5.