Sir Bill Cash – Truss can deliver 'real authentic' Brexit

Sir Bill Cash speaking in the Commons during a debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

The Foreign Secretary has seen her Brexit credentials come under scrutiny in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, having backed Remain in the EU referendum.

But arch Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash says he has seen first hand that Ms Truss has "embraced" Britain's departure from the bloc – unlike her opponent Rishi Sunak.

The Stone MP, who led the Tory Eurosceptics during the Maastricht Rebellion and is chair of the European Scrutiny Committee, worked with Ms Truss on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which cleared the Commons last week.

He told the Express & Star: "During our work on the Bill I saw first hand the level of commitment she showed to get it through. When it comes to Brexit we are on the same page.

"Liz Truss is fully committed to getting rid of EU laws and she's the only candidate I trust to do it properly. The reality is that she has embraced Brexit, and I cannot say that about Rishi Sunak.

"For those who know my views, when I say I believe she will do what is required, people should understand what that means – which is real, authentic Brexit."

Transport Minister Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, has supported Ms Truss from the start of the leadership contest, having previously worked with her in government.

Transport Minister Wendy Morton

She told the Express & Star Ms Truss had proved her dedication to Brexit.

"Liz is a democrat and she has been at the front end delivering on Brexit," she said.

"Having worked with her as a minister in the Foreign Office, I got an insight into someone who is really hard working and focused on delivery.

"She has really proved herself on the global stage in dealing with Ukraine, but she has got roots in the north and can also connect with local people and has got her feet firmly on the ground.

"She is committed to delivering for our country and constituents, and that to me is what really matters.

"I also think we need to reunite our party and reunite our country, and for me Liz is the right person to do that."

Ms Truss, who is the current bookies favourite to win the Tory leadership race, has said she was wrong to back Remain in the EU referendum.