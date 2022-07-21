Notification Settings

'Not just statistics' – MP opens up on losing mum to cancer

By Peter MadeleyWest BromwichPoliticsPublished:

A Black Country MP has opened up about losing her mother to cancer as she urged ministers to publish a long-term plan on the disease.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards speaking in the Commons
Nicola Richards told the Commons she had experienced first hand that "cancer outcomes are not just statistics", having lost her mother to a sudden diagnosis of secondary breast cancer in the liver.

The West Bromwich East MP called on the Government to publish its 10-year cancer plan, which ministers say will see Britain lead the world in cancer care.

The Government has insisted the plan – which is currently under review – "remains a priority".

Speaking during a debate on cancer outcomes, Ms Richards said: "Very sadly, in April this year I lost my mum to a sudden diagnosis of secondary breast cancer in the liver, and so like many, I understand that cancer outcomes are not just statistics.

"In my constituency of West Bromwich East our outcomes are significantly poorer than the national average, and I know what that means for families.

"When will my honourable Friend publish the 10-year cancer plan, and confirm the levels of investment going into that?"

Responding for the Government, Health Minister James Morris, the MP for Halesowen & Rowley Regis, said: "While the publication of the 10-year cancer plan is under review, we remain committed to tackling inequalities and levelling up outcomes, experience and access.

"That is a key focus of the NHS Long Term Plan and 2022-23 planning guidance, and it remains a priority for the Government and the NHS cancer programme.

"Approaches to support that are embedded throughout the programme – for example, increased accessibility for the cancer quality of life survey, to help increase representation results and the targeted lung health check programme is focused on areas with high lung cancer mortality, where typically there are also high levels of deprivation."

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

