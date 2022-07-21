'Not just statistics' – MP opens up on losing mum to cancer

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards speaking in the Commons

Nicola Richards told the Commons she had experienced first hand that "cancer outcomes are not just statistics", having lost her mother to a sudden diagnosis of secondary breast cancer in the liver.

The West Bromwich East MP called on the Government to publish its 10-year cancer plan, which ministers say will see Britain lead the world in cancer care.

The Government has insisted the plan – which is currently under review – "remains a priority".

Speaking during a debate on cancer outcomes, Ms Richards said: "Very sadly, in April this year I lost my mum to a sudden diagnosis of secondary breast cancer in the liver, and so like many, I understand that cancer outcomes are not just statistics.

"In my constituency of West Bromwich East our outcomes are significantly poorer than the national average, and I know what that means for families.

"When will my honourable Friend publish the 10-year cancer plan, and confirm the levels of investment going into that?"

Responding for the Government, Health Minister James Morris, the MP for Halesowen & Rowley Regis, said: "While the publication of the 10-year cancer plan is under review, we remain committed to tackling inequalities and levelling up outcomes, experience and access.

"That is a key focus of the NHS Long Term Plan and 2022-23 planning guidance, and it remains a priority for the Government and the NHS cancer programme.