Boris Johnson reflects on 'many happy days' in Dudley at final PMQs

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi speaking in the Commons

Standing at the dispatch box as PM for the final time, Mr Johnson was invited to the town by Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who said he would be welcome "anytime and with sincere affection".

Mr Longhi also took a swipe at members of Mr Johnson's former Cabinet for turning against him in the days leading up to his resignation.

He told the PM: "A long time ago when I trained as a pilot I had the luxury of being able to fly around turbulent storms, but I also had the luxury of being able to rely on a team to keep my plane airworthy.

"As the PM prepares his new flight plan, could I suggest that he resets his compass to 'true north', and stops off in Dudley where he will always be welcome with open arms and with sincere affection, and where he will be able to see the legacy of his efforts beginning to take hold."

In response Mr Johnson said: "I spent many happy days with him in Dudley and let's hope there are more to come."

Mr Johnson has been a regular visitor to the Black Country over the years, including a trip to Stourbridge in May 2021 as part of Andy Street's campaign for West Midlands Mayor.

Mr Longhi, who continued to support Mr Johnson up to his resignation, said the PM had been pivotal in a number of major schemes in the borough.