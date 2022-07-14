MP flooded with 'We want Boris' messages after who next PM should be

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be very popular in West Bromwich West

Shaun Bailey asked constituents which of the candidates in the Tory leadership contest they had heard of, and who would do the best job in Number 10.

But the initial responses lashed out at the "shower" of "backstabbers and bullies" in Parliament blamed for costing Boris Johnson his job.

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey

Launching the survey on Facebook, West Bromwich West MP Mr Bailey, said: "I am always keen to hear the views of my constituents, particularly on the topic of the next leader of our country!

"Ahead of the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson's departure, eight Conservative MP's have announced their candidacy to become the next Conservative Party leader and next Prime Minister.

"I would be grateful if you could take the time to complete my survey to let me know who you think should be our next Prime Minister."

In response, Yvonne Blakemore wrote: "Should have kept Boris, you have no one better in that shower!!"

Sarah Johnson wrote: "I vote to stop backstabbing Boris," while Gary Prestage wrote: "All the backstabbers should not be able to run for Prime Minister. Turncoats all of them. Get them out of Parliament."

Tricia Farmer said: "We want Boris as our Prime Minister. The Conservative Party don't seem to realise this."

Ron Long said: "If the vote went to the people Boris would still win."

Dot Taylor said: "You got rid of the best one, stabbed Boris in the back."

Mr Bailey, who was appointed a Parliamentary Private Secretary to Jacob Rees-Mogg on Friday, became the first Tory MP in his constituency's history when he won the seat in 2019.

He withdrew his support for Mr Johnson on July 6, saying "new leadership" was required to stop a Labour government.