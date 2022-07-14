MP hails 'dedicated' NHS staff after new government role confirmed

James Morris MP has been promoted in Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle

James Morris will serve as a Minister at the Department of Health & Social Care for the remainder of Mr Johnson's tenure in office, having previously been an assistant whip.

The promotion marks his fourth Government role under the Prime Minister, who has announced he is stepping down this autumn after many of his MPs turned against him.

His new role will see him work under his predecessor Maria Caulfield MP, with a remit to focus on primary care and patient safety.

Halesowen & Rowley Regis MP Mr Morris, said: "I was honoured to be appointed to this role in the Department of Health & Social Care, working alongside our new Secretary of State Stephen Barclay MP and other colleagues.

"We are putting record levels of investment into our NHS and our care services, as we help them bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic.

"During my time as an MP I have had the privilege of meeting many staff in these sectors, and I know from personal experiences too just how dedicated they are to making patient’s lives better.

"I’m looking forward to meeting many more staff in my new role."

Reflecting on his three-year stint in the whips' office, he said: "Whilst it has not been without challenges at times, we have helped to put legislation on the agenda that helps fulfil the manifesto we were elected on in 2019.

"It has also been a great honour to serve as Vice Chamberlain of HM Household too, particularly in this significant year for the Queen as she became the first monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee.