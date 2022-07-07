Walsall MP was only minister left in government department after colleagues resigned

Eddie Hughes remains a minister

Mr Hughes stayed on a minister at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, despite his six colleagues departing on Wednesday evening.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was sensationally sacked by Boris Johnson hours after reportedly telling him to his face that he should resign as Prime Minister.

More than 50 ministers resigned between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning, leaving the Prime Minister struggling to fill positions in his Government and on the brink of resigning.

Mr Hughes has remained tight-lipped during the past 48 hours, while other Black Country MPs such as Stuart Anderson continue to support the Prime Minister.

That’s the Department for Levelling Up, levelled. Only Eddie Hughes left as a paid minister. pic.twitter.com/bsPZ3m6hlZ — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) July 6, 2022

However, sources in No 10 said that Boris Johnson was expected to make ministerial appointments as he sought to continue in office despite his imminent resignation as Tory leader.

“The Prime Minister will shortly make new appointments to his ministerial team,” a No 10 source said.

This was confirmed shortly afterwards when Greg Clarke was announced as the new Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, meaning Mr Hughes spent just over 12 hours as the department's sole minister.