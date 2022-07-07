Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall MP was only minister left in government department after colleagues resigned

By David StubbingsWalsallPoliticsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes remained the last man standing in a government department on Thursday morning after all his fellow ministers resigned or were sacked.

Eddie Hughes remains a minister
Eddie Hughes remains a minister

Mr Hughes stayed on a minister at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, despite his six colleagues departing on Wednesday evening.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was sensationally sacked by Boris Johnson hours after reportedly telling him to his face that he should resign as Prime Minister.

More than 50 ministers resigned between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning, leaving the Prime Minister struggling to fill positions in his Government and on the brink of resigning.

Mr Hughes has remained tight-lipped during the past 48 hours, while other Black Country MPs such as Stuart Anderson continue to support the Prime Minister.

However, sources in No 10 said that Boris Johnson was expected to make ministerial appointments as he sought to continue in office despite his imminent resignation as Tory leader.

“The Prime Minister will shortly make new appointments to his ministerial team,” a No 10 source said.

This was confirmed shortly afterwards when Greg Clarke was announced as the new Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, meaning Mr Hughes spent just over 12 hours as the department's sole minister.

Politics
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News