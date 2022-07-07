'Kingmaker' Sir Gavin Williamson denies plans to back Cabinet member's leadership bid

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson

The South Staffordshire MP has played kingmaker in the last two contests, forging an unlikely path to victory for Theresa May in 2016 before running Mr Johnson’s successful parliamentary campaign in 2019.

He has played down national reports suggesting he was ready to back a potential tilt at the top job from Nadhim Zahawi.

Sir Gavin, who was sacked by Mr Johnson as Education Secretary last September, told the Express & Star he was "undecided" over who to back as his successor.

He said: "Whoever emerges as the next Prime Minister needs to quickly get on with the enormous challenge in hand.

"They will need to focus on making a real difference and ensuring that we deliver on the promises that were made in 2019.

"The public don't want long periods of internal struggle, they want decisions made on their behalf.

"In the days ahead I will be taking the opportunity to meet with candidates, and discuss with them their plans and how they are going to deliver for South Staffordshire and the rest of the country."

Sir Gavin added that he will "always be grateful" to the PM for delivering Brexit and moving the Conservative agenda forward

"He has been and will continue to be a huge figure in British politics," he added.