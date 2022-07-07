Minister hails Boris Johnson for 'understanding the needs of the Black Country'

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes

The Walsall North MP and housing minister held onto his position in the Department for Levelling Up while all those around him were resigning.

He said while Mr Johnson would be fondly remembered by many people in the Black Country, there was "still work to be done" for the next Tory leader to deliver on the party's manifesto.

Mr Hughes said: "Britain is facing a very challenging time and it's vital that areas like Bloxwich, Willenhall and Walsall North are not left behind.

"I want to thank Boris Johnson for understanding the needs of Walsall and the whole of the Black Country.

"The next leader of the Conservative Party and our future Prime Minister needs to be someone who can make the right call on tough decisions, deliver on our manifesto and support areas in Walsall.

"Whoever that may be will have my loyalty to deliver for the people of Walsall North, just as the previous Prime Minister did."

Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton, who served as Transport Minister under Mr Johnson, said he had taken “the right decision in the interests of our country and the wider Conservative Party”.

"It is imperative that we now choose a new leader who is focussed on the issues which are affecting all of our constituents right across the United Kingdom," she said.

"Throughout this period, I will continue to champion the views of my Aldridge-Brownhills constituents."

Halesowen & Rowley Regis MP James Morris, who has stayed on in the whips office, said Mr Johnson was right to stand down.

"I will continue to work in my role as a Government whip to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader, and ensure that the government and Parliament continues to function during this period," he added.