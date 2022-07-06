Pat McFadden MP: Government has 'no purpose' but to save Johnson's skin

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden said the Government had "no purpose" other than the Prime Minister's survival and warned the scandals surrounding his leadership were having a devastating impact on people's everyday lives.

The Shadow Treasury Secretary has joined Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's call for Mr Johnson to stand down, accusing him of having "debased and degraded" the office of Prime Minister.

Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden told the Express & Star: "Boris Johnson hasn’t suddenly changed. The dishonesty, duplicity and chaos have been there from the start.

"The Conservative Party knew what they were buying when he became leader. Changing the Chancellor and Health Secretary will make no difference.

"In fact there are fewer and fewer people willing to serve as ministers because they know the Government has no purpose other than the Prime Minister’s survival."

He said the current chaos the PM was embroiled in had become "more than a squall in politics".

"There are backlogs and delays in more and more areas of life, a hokey cokey dance on tax and other policies that leave both the public and companies not knowing whether anything will stick for more than a few months," he said.

"Government announcements are followed up by no delivery whatsoever. The political problems have become economic and every day life problems.

“Policy is no longer even being decided in the public interest.

"Announcements are just the latest episode in his ongoing negotiation with his backbenchers about his own survival.

"He has debased and degraded the office of Prime Minister and as long as he is there the chaos and its effects on people’s lives we have seen will continue."