Michael Fabricant jokingly confirms he will not seek to succeed PM Boris Johnson

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant

A staunch defender of the Prime Minister, Fabricant remains unmoved by the concerns raised by his fellow Conservative MPs this week.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, the MP for Lichfield in Staffordshire said he doesn't share the concerns his fellow MPs have over Mr Johnson, and discussed the issues faced by the Government.

Fabricant, when asked whether he had been invited into the cabinet, joked: "well the way things are going you never know."

It comes as pressure has mounted on the Prime Minister after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned dramatically on Tuesday.

When quizzed on who could replace the Prime Minster, Fabricant said: "There is all the talent in the Conservative party, the one person I could tell you it won't be, is me."

Then, when quizzed on whether he shares the concerns raised by his fellow Conservative MPs, Mr Fabricant said: "No I don't.

"Some of my colleagues never wanted Boris Johnson in the first place, others never wanted Brexit in the first place.

"Yes, there have been ups and downs and there always is, particularly in a Government like the present one where such major changes are going on in the way we run the country.

"First of all getting out the European Union, then facing the Covid pandemic and now facing a once-in-80 years war in Europe.

"So you know, it is midterm blues, I am well aware of the fact that Will Quince quit because he said 'I had to make certain statements regarding whether or not Boris Johnson knew about Chris Pincher'.

"But you know, a briefing three years ago about someone who had a complaint made against him, an enquiry was made, they then didn't decide to take it any further and the complainant was satisfied.