MP who boycotted England team for taking the knee set for £25-a-head Dudley show

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is coming to Dudley

Former coal miner Lee Anderson will visit the town next month to air his views at a £25-a-head event hosted by Dudley North MP Marco Longhi.

The Ashfield MP sparked controversy last month when he waded in on the cost of living crisis by claiming meals could be cooked for 30p a day.

It came after he was named "the worst man in Britain" for 2021 by a national newspaper over his decision to avoid watching the England football team in the European Championship finals last summer as a protest against Gareth Southgate's side taking the knee.

Mr Longhi said the July 8 event would feature plenty of "fun straight talking" as Mr Anderson reflected on his life "from the coal mines to the green benches".

"Lee is proper box office and he shoots from the hip, so people can expect a night high on entertainment," said Mr Longhi.

"He puts forward messages that many people really want to hear, so it's no surprise there are calls for him to have more of a role in the Conservative Party nationally."

Mr Anderson, who like Mr Longhi is a staunch Brexiteer, was a Labour councillor before defecting to the Tories in 2018.

After landing the 'worst man' award in the Mirror's REAL New Year's Honours list, he said: "There was some real stiff competition in the final but I managed to pip Piers Corbyn.

"I would like to thank my team, back room staff and the local Labour Party who made all this possible."

The event takes place at Dudley Ex-Servicemen's Club on Hall Street, from 7pm.