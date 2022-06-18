Sandwell Council in £3.4 million help to people on low incomes

The authority said the move, funded by the Household Support Fund, will see more than 30,000 households in the borough receive financial help.

Children who get free school meals will receive food vouchers worth £15 each week over the six-week summer holiday, the council has confirmed.

And pensioners on low incomes will receive a £110 assistance payment, while a further £180,000 will be invested in helping households in crisis.

Councillor Bob Piper, deputy leader of Sandwell Council and cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “At the council we’re doing all we can to help people struggling during these very difficult times.

“We’re helping families to feed their children with almost £2 million of food vouchers over the recent spring half-term and the summer holidays, and we’ll be making £110 payments to more than 11,500 Sandwell pensioners on a low income, worth £1.27 million.

“We’ll also make some of this money available to support people moving into new homes who need help with furniture, or for people who need a crisis payment for fuel, food or travel."

Councillor Piper reminded anyone living in a Council Tax Band A-D property to apply for their £150 Energy Bills Rebate if they haven’t already.

“If you live in a Band A to D property and you haven’t applied for your £150 rebate, please make sure you do that very soon. There are many people who haven’t applied yet. We’ve already paid out to more than 86,000 households, and we’re working through other applications,” he added.