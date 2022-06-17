Boris Johnson for South Staffordshire? Not an ounce of truth in it, says Sir Gavin

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won't be standing in South Staffordshire, says Sir Gavin Williamson

The South Staffordshire MP said there was "not an ounce of truth" in national media claims that the PM had eyed up the constituency as a "safe bet".

It follows speculation that Mr Johnson was looking to move away from the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat he has held since 2015.

The PM currently holds a majority of 7,210, but critics have warned he may lose the seat due to anger over his handling of issues including Partygate and the cost of living crisis.

Sir Gavin Williamson says he has no intention of leaving South Staffordshire

Sir Gavin, who was sacked by Mr Johnson as Education Secretary, told the Express & Star he had spoken out against the claims to "reassure constituents" he had no intention of leaving South Staffordshire.

"South Staffordshire is my home. It's where my family home is and my commitment to the area is absolutely total," he said.

"I've spent the last 12 years working continuously for my constituents and it was very upsetting to hear this untruth being said.

"It is important to clarify to my constituents that it wasn't true at all."

Number 10 is understood to have categorically denied Mr Johnson was planning to stand in South Staffordshire.

Sir Gavin has represented the Tory stronghold since 2010 and currently holds a majority of 28,250.

The seat is set to be modified ahead of the next general election, which is likely to take place in 2024.