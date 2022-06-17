Dudley MP tells Archbishop: 'Give up your palaces for migrants if you oppose Rwanda plan'

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Dudley North MP took aim at the leader of the Church of England for his "moral outrage" against the Government's flagship scheme, which will see some migrants sent 4,000 miles to Africa.

It comes after the Archbishop, Justin Welby, said deportations were "immoral and shame us as a nation", having previously said the scheme would not "stand the judgment of God".

The Government said it remains committed to Boris Johnson's Rwanda plan, despite the first flight getting cancelled at the eleventh hour after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in.

In an intervention considered by many to be highly political, the Archbishop said: "To reduce dangerous journeys to the UK we need safe routes: the church will continue to advocate for them.

"But deportations – and the potential forced return of asylum seekers to their home countries – are immoral and shame us as a nation."

Mr Longhi said in response: "Archbishop, as you appear to feel so strongly about this, will you give up two of your palaces for illegal migrants and pay for their accommodation?

"I note how it is the liberal privileged elite, unaffected by the impact of illegal immigration, whose moral outrage is loudest."

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

The £120 million Rwanda scheme, announced in April, has also been criticised by Prince Charles, who reportedly described it as "appalling".

It aims to send some migrants who cross the Channel to the UK to Rwanda to apply for asylum, with ministers insisting the scheme will save lives by discouraging others from crossing the Channel.

Up to seven people were expected to be dispatched to Rwanda on Tuesday evening.

It was given the go-ahead by UK courts but was grounded by a late intervention from the ECHR.

Mr Longhi said: "I’m confident that the scheme will be implemented in a way that lawyers cannot unpick, and that it will deliver on our promise to control our borders.

"Outside of London and the dining tables of 'leftie' lawyers, this is a hugely popular policy which is now seeing real progress."

A total of 444 migrants crossed the Channel in boats on Tuesday, taking the annual total to around 11,000.

A Church of England spokesperson said the church was "actively involved in welcoming and supporting refugees right across the country", with support including church networks hosting families displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.