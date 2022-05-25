'Shattered' Boris Johnson will bounce back after Gray report, MP says

Michael Fabricant MP responding to the Sue Gray report in the Commons

Michael Fabricant said the Prime Minister "knows he has lost the trust" of many people following revelations over Downing Street lockdown breaches in the Sue Gray report.

But he backed Mr Johnson to bounce back, insisting he can rise to challenges including the cost of living and the conflict in Ukraine.

Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant told the Express & Star: "I understand the outrage of many people in the West Midlands – especially those who have lost loved ones – to the events in 10 Downing Street.

"What is clear from the Sue Gray report is that the advice given to the Prime Minister regarding what was and was not legal in the workplace was wrong.

"Sue Gray acknowledges that there has been a complete change in the management structure at Number 10 which should prevent this from ever happening again.

"I just ask people to understand that these events all took place in a workplace where people had been working closely together all day.

"The reason they thought they were not breaking the rules is that they were not mixing with outsiders so would not be potentially spreading the disease.

"There is no question that Boris has been shattered by the whole experience and he knows he has lost the trust of many people.

"I believe, that in time, by tackling the cost of living crisis, the conflict in Ukraine and so many other challenges, trust can be regained in our PM."

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge, said while she was "very unhappy" about the events detailed in the report, it was "absolutely time to move on".

She said: "The report has concluded that the Prime Minister attended nearly all the gatherings right at the start before quickly leaving. What happened afterwards he neither knew nothing about nor had organised.

"It has also concluded he knew nothing in advance about his surprise birthday party and I remain surprised he was fined for it.

"However, he has rightly taken full responsibility for what happened on his watch as all leaders should and apologised again. He understands it was wrong.

"I am very unhappy about what happened in Downing Street and the lack of respect shown to people who worked there, like the cleaners and security staff, and to all of us keeping to the lockdown rules.

"The police have now concluded their investigation, the Gray report is out and it’s now absolutely time to move on.

"The Prime Minister has my full support. I want to support him in his excellent work dealing with the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis.