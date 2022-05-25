Notification Settings

Labour MP: Boris has treated us all with contempt and must go

By Peter MadeleyWalsallPoliticsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of treating the public with "utter contempt" after Downing Street lockdown breaches were laid bare in the Sue Gray report.

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz demanded the PM's resignation and claimed he was more interested in "saving his own skin" than tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

It came as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Mr Johnson's conduct during Downing Street gatherings as indefensible, branding his behaviour "lower than a snake's belly".

Ms Vaz, Labour's former Shadow Leader of the House, told the Express & Star: "The Government treated the sacrifices of the British people and my constituents in Walsall South with utter contempt.

"It is abundantly clear that the Prime Minister misled Parliament and the British people. Sue Gray’s report lays bare the rot that has infected 10 Downing Street under this Prime Minister.

"The report criticises failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office. It is Boris Johnson's failure of leadership that has now left his Government paralysed and the British people paying the price.

"And in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, where there has been no response from the Government, the Prime Minister is more focussed on saving his own skin.

"Conservative MPs who said they were waiting for this report have now seen how seriously the Prime Minister has demeaned his office.

"Britain, all of us, deserve better. He must go."

