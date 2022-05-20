'I shouldn't have done it': Michael Fabricant admits 'rape arrest' tweet was a mistake

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant

The Lichfield MP said he likes "to mix serious politics with humour" after he was accused of treating the case as a "laughing matter".

Mr Fabricant tweeted he was expecting a “strong turnout” of Tories attending Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday to prove they are not the as-yet unidentified man told to stay away from Parliament.

“I’ll be there!” Mr Fabricant added, followed by the 'winking face with tongue' emoji.

He defended the tweet after a dressing down by the Tory whips and a Cabinet minister criticising the “idiotic” remarks for making “light of a really serious situation”, but subsequently deleted the post.

Speaking about the tweet on GB News, Mr Fabricant admitted it was a mistake.

He said: "In hindsight I shouldn't have done it but... I like to mix serious politics with a little bit of humour."

Scotland Yard has bailed the unnamed accused MP, pending further investigation into a string of allegations including sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Earlier this week Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged the MP to stay away from Parliament, but has not suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.