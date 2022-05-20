Notification Settings

'I shouldn't have done it': Michael Fabricant admits 'rape arrest' tweet was a mistake

By Peter MadeleyLichfieldPoliticsPublished:

Michael Fabricant has admitted he should not have posted a tweet appearing to make light of a fellow Tory MP being accused of rape.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant

The Lichfield MP said he likes "to mix serious politics with humour" after he was accused of treating the case as a "laughing matter".

Mr Fabricant tweeted he was expecting a “strong turnout” of Tories attending Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday to prove they are not the as-yet unidentified man told to stay away from Parliament.

“I’ll be there!” Mr Fabricant added, followed by the 'winking face with tongue' emoji.

He defended the tweet after a dressing down by the Tory whips and a Cabinet minister criticising the “idiotic” remarks for making “light of a really serious situation”, but subsequently deleted the post.

Speaking about the tweet on GB News, Mr Fabricant admitted it was a mistake.

He said: "In hindsight I shouldn't have done it but... I like to mix serious politics with a little bit of humour."

Scotland Yard has bailed the unnamed accused MP, pending further investigation into a string of allegations including sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Earlier this week Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged the MP to stay away from Parliament, but has not suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was one of a number of politicians to criticise Mr Fabricant's tweet, describing it as "grotesque".

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

