Sir Gavin urges people not to miss out on pension credit

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson

The South Staffordshire MP has backed a Government-led campaign calling on people not to miss out on pension top-ups which he says can ease cost of living struggles.

Pension credit is worth an average of £3,300 to the most vulnerable claimants and can open up access to other benefits, such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

While the national uptake is at its highest level for more than a decade, across the West Midlands around one quarter of those eligible do not currently claim, according to Government figures.

Sir Gavin said: "While it is good that many eligible pensioners in South Staffordshire already receive the help they are entitled to via pension credit, it is so important that everyone else who can but currently do not claim pension credit are encouraged to do so.

"That is why I wholeheartedly support the Government’s major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to."

Pensions minister Guy Opperman, said: "Pension credit provides a vital income ‘top up’ for some of our most vulnerable pensioners.

"The good news is the latest figures show take-up is at the highest level since 2010 and around 1.4 million pensioners currently receive it. But there is much more to do to reach those who could claim but don’t.

"That’s why I’m working hard to ensure everybody knows where to get extra help to which they are entitled."

In South Staffordshire there are currently 2,121 claimants of pension credit.