MP pushed case for 'increased support' during PM's West Midlands visit

By Peter MadeleyStafford

Stafford's Conservative MP pushed the case for greater support for people and businesses in Staffordshire when Boris Johnson visited the county.

Boris Johnson with Stafford MP Theo Clarke
Theo Clarke introduced the PM to local businesses when he brought senior ministers to the county as part of a 'regional Cabinet'.

Following a meeting in Stoke – where ministers discussed how to improve living standards across the West Midlands – Ms Clarke introduced Cabinet members including Chancellor Rishi Sunak to business leaders.

She said: "Following the Staffordshire Day event I recently co-hosted in Parliament, I was delighted to welcome the Prime Minister to Staffordshire to show him the wonderful opportunities our great county has to offer.

“It was fantastic to have the Cabinet in Staffordshire so that I could introduce ministers to a wide range of Stafford-based businesses and key regional stakeholders."

Ms Clarke said she was pleased to be able to "champion" the work of Alun Rogers and the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership to Mr Sunak.

She added: "I will keep making the case to the Government for increased support for people and businesses in Stafford."

The meeting was held at Middleport Pottery. Other senior Government figures in attendance included Home Secretary Priti Patel and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The visit to the region also saw Mr Johnson take in the Commonwealth Games stadium in Perry Barr.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

