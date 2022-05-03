'Why don't you go and get a proper job?' – Tory MP challenges anti-Brexit protester

Marco Longhi MP and Steve Bray in Westminster

Marco Longhi was filming a video clip discussing government policy with fellow Tory MP Lee Anderson when the pair were accosted by Steve Bray, known as the 'Stop Brexit guy'.

After telling Mr Bray to "go and get a proper job", Dudley North MP Mr Longhi challenged him to a face off at the ballot box.

Mr Longhi said: "This is a formal thing now, I'm announcing. I invite Brexit Steve to come and stand against me in Dudley at the next general election. Let's see how that goes."

Lib Dem supporter Mr Bray became a well known figure in Westminster in the years following the EU referendum result.

Usually sporting a top hat, he has regularly featured on news clips bellowing out anti-Brexit slogans and challenging Conservative MPs.

In a clip shared by Mr Longhi on Facebook, the MP can be seen explaining how the Government's plan to send illegal migrants to Rwanda was going down "very well" in Dudley.

Mr Bray enters the shot carrying a 'Get Johnson out of our democracy' placard and shouts: "Lying Tories, get them out".

Mr Longhi asks him: "Why don't you go and get a proper job?" before challenging him to stand against him at the next election.

Ashfield MP Mr Anderson added: "This is a great day for democracy. Marco Longhi has challenged Brexit Steve to stand at the next general election in Dudley.

"So go on Steve, over to you."

Staunch Brexiteer Mr Longhi won Dudley North for the Tories at the 2019 general election, with a majority of 11,533. The Lib Dems limped home in third place with 3.3 per cent of the vote.