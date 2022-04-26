Urgent call for free parking after trade hit by renovation works

Market Place, Wednesbury

Residents and business owners in Wednesbury have flooded the authority with complaints since major works started in the town centre earlier this month.

They say the works – which the council insists will result in major improvements to Market Place – have seen trade plummet due to access and parking issues, while motorists have complained about gridlocked traffic.

Now councillors have written to the authority's chief executive warning that unless free parking is brought in there will be "no traders left" in the town.

Wednesbury North councillor Luke Giles said: "In recent days we have received complaints from residents and local business owners about a lack of parking and access to businesses during the renovation of the town centre.

"We're trying to come up with a solution, and following a conversation with the council leader (Councillor Kerrie Carmichael), we have written to Sandwell’s chief executive asking him to look into it urgently, with a view to bringing in some free parking spaces.

"Unless the situation is rectified we will have no traders left in the town when the development has been completed."

The work, which is set to last until late autumn, will see a multi-use event space created on Market Place, as well as the relocation of the open air market and new cycling and walking developments.

It means Market Place will be closed between Union Street and Spring Head until July 29, while further closures will take place in October.

Sandwell Council has apologised for "any short-term inconvenience" while the work takes place.