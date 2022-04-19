Region's MPs give their reaction to Boris' apology over police fines

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson insisted he did not know he was breaking restrictions, as he offered MPs a “wholehearted apology” after being fined for attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday in June 2020.

It came as Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved a vote on whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs over the issue, which is set to take place tomorrow.

Valerie Vaz, MP for Walsall South, was one of many Labour MPs to brand Mr Johnson's apology inadequate and call for him to resign. She said: “The Prime Minister’s statement and apology were wholly inadequate. He has apologised to the House for a fine which he has admitted broke the rules.

“Over 1,000 people died from Covid-19 in Walsall. In Walsall South we lost front-line staff in the NHS, who literally gave their lives to keep us safe.

"Everyone did what was asked of them and stayed away from celebrations and funerals, except the Prime Minister. There is no excuse for someone in the highest office to break the law, he must resign.”

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West, has continued to back the PM. He said: “Mistakes have been made and he has laid those out in an open and honest manner.”