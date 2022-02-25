West Midlands politicians condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine

Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: "It is absolutely devastating that Putin has decided to invade a sovereign democratic country.

"I am waiting to hear what the Prime Minister has to say and I stand very strongly with the Ukrainian people.

"We need strong actions and not give in to any demands from Russia.

"We cannot accept an invasion into Ukraine as a negotiation.

"He has breached international law and this is absolutely unacceptable."

Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said: "Having lived and worked for some time in both the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation, I know that the Russian people will be alarmed and worried about Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"They will be even more concerned when sanctions bite.

"I note that on Thursday the Secretary General of NATO singled out only the United States and the United Kingdom who have deployed troops to the eastern borders of NATO.

"Putin knows that any incursion of NATO land or air space will be met with a vigorous response.

"Over 100 fighter-bomber aircraft have been deployed to Eastern Europe by NATO along with 120 warships from the northern seas of the Baltic to the Southern Mediterranean.

"But these are dangerous times and Putin is no rational leader.

"He knew there would be heavy sanctions, already resulting in the Moscow Stock Exchange crashing by over 45 per cent.

"What his next steps will be, only time will tell."

Andriy Duda, chairman of the Wolverhampton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said: "The branch cannot do much but Ukrainians all over the world are deeply shaken that President Putin has unleashed the forces of war against the Ukraine.

"We call on all Ukraine friends to take the strongest immediate action.

"Now is the time to isolate Russia completely, diplomatically, culturally and in sport on all international scales and block all Russia's access on financial and economic markets, and cut off the funds that allows Putin to act with impunity.

"A maximum sanctions package is promised and must now be introduced without delay.

"Ukraine must be given full military and economic support immediately.

"We are witnessing a crime against Ukraine, against peace in the whole of Europe and against democracy.

"A pariah state has commenced a destructive war in which thousands will die and millions will suffer.

"We will feel the effect of Putin's actions here in the UK and across the globe.

"The reaction of the United Nations and governments across the world needs to be united not only to condemn the invasion of Ukraine but also with decisive action to protect Ukraine and the international order."

The invasion has prompted Greg Kowalczuk, a 56-year-old former maintenance manager, from Wolverhampton, to threaten to stage a demonstration outside The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton where the Siberian State Ballet is set to perform.

He has called for their performances, scheduled to take place on February 28, March 1 and March 3, to be cancelled.

Greg, whose father came over to this country in 1948 after the Second World War, said: "I last took part in a demonstration in 1985 but feel very strongly that these performances should not be allowed to go ahead while their countrymen are blowing up innocent Ukrainians.

"If the performances are not halted I intend to dress in national costume and stage a demonstration."