New mayor chosen in Stafford

Councillor Philip Leason

Councillor Philip Leason was chosen to become the next Mayor of Stafford Borough at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

He was nominated for the honour by fellow Stone representative Rob Kenney and the proposal was seconded by Councillor Jill Hood.

Councillor Leason, who represents the St Michaels and Stonefield ward as a member of the Borough Independents group, has been Stone’s Town Mayor twice.

Speaking after his latest appointment he said: “I feel very honoured and I look forward to serving the people of the borough. I also think this is an honour for Stone.

“I’m looking forward to my year in office – particularly with it being the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.”

Councillor Leason served on Stafford Borough Council for more than a decade, before losing his seat in the 2015 elections. He returned to the council chamber after being voted back in at the 2019 polls.

The keen historian also serves on Stone Town Council and is involved with several community groups including the Rotary Club of Stone and District. In 2016 he received the MBE for services to Royal Mail and the Stone community.

Eccleshall councillor Peter Jones will remain as Deputy Mayor for a fourth consecutive year. He was nominated by Councillor Mike Smith and the proposal was seconded by Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge.

Councillor Smith joked: “I think with a bit of practice he may become quite good.”

Although a Stafford Borough Council member can only serve once as Mayor they may be Deputy Mayor during a number of civic years.

Councillor Jones, who was Borough Mayor in 2015/16, took on the role of Deputy Mayor in 2018/19. He was due to hand over to Lynne Bakker-Collier in 2019 but she lost her seat at the borough council election just days before she was due to take office.