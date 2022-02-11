Notification Settings

Wolverhampton MP calls for action to help more disabled people into work

By Adam Smith

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson has urged the Government to level up opportunities for people with disabilities in areas such as employment, housing, and education.

Stuart Anderson MP

In a speech to the House of Commons the Tory MP demanded further action to tackle the disability unemployment gap. It was part of a debate on the Down Syndrome Bill, which has now completed its passage in the Commons.

The Private Members’ Bill, tabled by Dr Liam Fox MP, aims to improve services for people with Down Syndrome. Mr Anderson used the opportunity to call on the Government to double down on its commitment to levelling up opportunities for disabled people.

Across the UK, there are now over 390,000 more disabled people in employment than in 2019. Yet, the disability employment rate remains at 52 per cent. Mr Anderson called on ministers to expand the provision of support for disabled people and those with health conditions who would like to begin work.

He said: "Despite falling across most areas, I am concerned that the disability unemployment gap remains too high in the West Midlands.

"Everyone ought to have equal opportunities to work, and so I am pleased that the Government is committed to seeing one million more disabled people in work by 2027, with good progress already being made."

He added: "I have called on ministers to double down on these efforts, so everyone can benefit from our ambitious agenda to level up opportunities."

Gillian Keegan, minister for care and mental health, said: “This is an important consideration, on which we have not done well enough to date. We will continue to explore any steps required.”

Mr Anderson welcomed the commitment to provide £339 million in each of the next three years to continue disability employment schemes such as Access to Work, through which disabled people can benefit from grants worth cover the costs of specialist equipment to help them to do their job.

A pilot scheme is currently underway at two universities, including Wolverhampton, which offers a passport to students who receive extra support to capture information about the adjustments that they already benefit from, so as to avoid repetition and disclosures when they start work.

Mr Anderson has said that thousands more disabled people could benefit if the scheme was to be rolled out across the country.

