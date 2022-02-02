Black Country shoppers' patience with 'public schoolboy' PM wearing thin

High Street, in West Bromwich

Several told the Express & Star they were "fed up of politics and the politicians" and were "too angry" to comment further on his performance in the House of Commons over the initial findings of the Sue Gray probe.

West Bromwich-based baker Bill Bell, 64, said: "The parties have happened and we can't change that, but they shouldn't have happened.

"For the leader of the country it is not really right. The Prime Minister needs to apologise and speak the truth. I think people would have more sympathy for him if he did that, instead of glossing over it and moving on.

"It's the public schoolboy mentality. I don't begrudge him his background, but people like him need to come out of their ivory towers and see how ordinary people at the grassroots live.

"People are asking about fuel bills. He needs to be addressing those issues and the high cost of living. I do feel for the people who are struggling.

"If he was addressing those things then I think people would be more forgiving.

Bill Bell

"They are going to have to pay more national insurance, although the Government has backtracked on that, but all the money that's been paid out for Covid has got to be paid back somehow.

"I watched the TV and saw the nursing homes where people couldn't go inside to visit their confused relatives, who stood at the window wondering why their families wouldn't come in to talk to them.

"So you can see that the Government has got real problems on its hands.

"I did feel sorry for Allegra Stratton when she lost her job as Boris' adviser, but they decided someone had to take the fall at that point and it was her. To top it all she used to work for the BBC.

"You couldn't make it up if you tried. He needs to run the country properly and do the right things. When you're in public office you have to be whiter than white in behaviour," Mr Bell added.

Andrei Dutu(correct)

Shop assistant Andrei Dutu, 33, said: "The Government needs to go because of all the parties and Brexit. I didn't get a vote on Brexit as I'm from Romania and I'm not a British citizen.

"Brexit may have sounded all right for a year, but it's not reality.

"The same thing is happening with the pandemic. This Government has handled Covid with half measures from the beginning. We didn't shut down the country in time, allowing the virus to spread.

"They played around with the face masks, the PPE (personal protective equipment) and the contracts were given to Boris's friends. It is bad."

Margaret Dixon

Retired factory worker Margaret Dixon, 76, from Cook Road, Little Bloxwich, in Walsall, said she was prepared to forgive the Prime Minister.

"I like Boris. I think he has done well for the hospitals. He's been there to sort out the injections and everybody has got their vaccines.

"He has saved people's lives including mine.

"I had Covid 15 months ago and I ended up with pneumonia after that. I feel better now, but it's taken 12 months with all sorts of things going on with my health including cancer to get to this stage.

"He has made mistakes like others have made their mistakes," Mrs Dixon said.

Wayne Chandler

Wayne Chandler, a carer, 52, of West Bromwich, said: "I don't believe a word he says. I would like to see him resign.