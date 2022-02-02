Levelling up: We're listening to 'overlooked and undervalued' West Midlands, says Gove

Michael Gove

The Levelling Up Secretary said the Brexit referendum had been a “wake-up call” to politicians.

He said the people of the West Midlands, as well as northern constituencies, made a stand and made themselves heard to politicians based in London.

Mr Gove said: “As well as a clear commandment to leave the European Union, it was also a way of saying to people in SW1, people like me, ‘Look, it’s vital that you change the economic model of this country. It’s all very well if people are in London and the Southeast in financial services and others do well, we don’t begrudge that. But you’ve got to listen to us’.”

Wolverhampton is one of the first cities chosen to spearhead the Government's "levelling up" drive, with city MP Stuart Anderson saying its share of the national £1.5 billion cash pot would allow people to "take pride" in the place they call home.

Specialist free schools could also be built in parts of the Black Country identified as education "cold spots" under the levelling-up plans.

Mr Gove insisted it was true that the money going into Wolverhampton was new.

Asked whether it was fair that some levelling-up funding had been previously announced, he said: “There’s a difference between Rishi [Sunak] announcing that he’s going to give me money and me spending it. It’s fair enough. It’s a perfectly standard argument, where’s the money coming from, when’s it being spent?

“But if you are in Wolverhampton or Sheffield, and you’re getting new cash to invest in your city centre, that is new money.

“It may have been the case that a sharp-eyed political journalist will note that it was moved from one Government account to another in October or November, but the reality is that it’s new money that makes a difference when you get it in your community.”

Wolverhampton will be among 20 towns and cities that will see “spades and diggers” to drive “urban regeneration”, Mr Gove said.

He said Wolverhampton and 19 other areas “will see changes on the ground” that will ensure “the parts of cities that have been neglected are transformed into new areas of urban regeneration with the hope of the high-paying jobs that we’ve just been hearing that people deserve”.

Mr Gove said mistakes had been made by “parties of both colours” and that “one of the things in the past is there have been sincere and committed attempts by politicians left and right to deal with this”.

“But nothing as comprehensive or as long-term as the plan that we’re setting out today,” he said.

Mr Gove will spend time in Wolverhampton as his job includes the brief for housing. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government moved its headquarters to the city’s i9 office block last year.

The minister also raised the prospect of the House of Lords moving out of London as another example of levelling up.

He said: “We’ve got our friends in the House of Lords who will have to move out of their current building, at the moment, because of the renovation of the Palace of Westminster.

“I think it’d be a really good thing if the House of Lords were to meet for at least part of the time in Glasgow or in York. I think it would do us all good.”

Mr Gove said the Government had “12 big missions” for levelling up.

The Levelling Up Secretary said the pledges “commit us to ensure that research and development spending, the sort of rocket fuel that will help our economy grow, is spread more equally and also that we tackle some of the other underlying inequalities in health and education and housing”.

Asked if there was any new money in the announcement, Mr Gove said there was “in every area”.

He said: “The key thing about the Spending Review is that it gave me and other Government departments a significant amount in the bank and now we’re cashing those cheques and the money is getting out.”

He said that, by 2030, “we’re going to increase research and development spending outside London on the southeast, that’s the fuel that will power our economic propulsion in the future.

“We’re going to make sure that we have good public transport infrastructure in all our major cities. We’re going to promote digital connectivity. We’re going to end illiteracy and innumeracy.

“We’re going to make sure that the number of people successfully completing high-quality skills training is increased. We’re going to close the life expectancy gap between richer and poorer areas.

“We’re going to make sure that people feel a great sense of pride in the communities that they love. We’re going to increase home ownership and also increase the quality of rented housing.