Voters tell MPs they are 'angry and appalled' by Downing Street party allegations

Boris Johnson apologised last week for attending a party in the Downing Street garden

Among the allegations is that Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a leaving party before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of a defence adviser.

The claim is the latest in a series about rule-breaking in Downing Street with probes into events, including a “bring your own booze” garden party during the first lockdown that Mr Johnson admitted he attended.

Some Labour MPs serving the Black Country have been reporting anger on the doorsteps.

Wolverhampton South East Pat McFadden said: "I went out door knocking in East Park ward on Saturday, speaking to residents about the cost of living and in particular about energy price rises.

"Voters are angry about what they have seen in recent weeks because they made great sacrifices to do the right thing. They didn’t see relatives and in the worst cases couldn’t go to the funerals of loved ones who passed away during lockdowns.

"The anger is understandable. No one likes the thought that the Prime Minister deciding the rules presided over a culture at Number 10 where these rules were routinely ignored.

"Anyone can make one mistake or get something wrong, but the sheer volume of these stories suggest there is something deeper that is wrong.

"And of course alongside this people are very worried about rising energy prices and tax rises to come."

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz said: “My constituents who have contacted me are appalled at the growing number of reported parties and that the Prime Minister was breaking the rules which they were keeping to so faithfully, often in tragic situations.

"The council website reports we have had 961 deaths linked to Covid-19 across Walsall. Everyone has worked together to keep each other safe so partying while people are suffering is not going down well with my constituents.”

In contrast, Conservative Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has defended the alleged parties and warned Tory MPs against turning on Boris Johnson who he said has been "immensely popular".