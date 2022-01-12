Notification Settings

‘Throw off the blinkers’ plea by MP John Spellar over shipbuilding

By Peter MadeleySandwellPoliticsPublished:

A Black Country MP has told ministers to "throw off the blinkers" and start supporting Britain's defence industry.

Warley MP John Spellar

John Spellar accused the Government of showing "no interest" in protecting defence jobs by ensuring production remained in the UK.

Speaking about General Electric Rugby in the Commons, the Labour MP for Warley, said: "The Ministry of Defence took no interest when their American parent company in Philadelphia wanted to move production to France.

"Similarly with the Fleet Solid Support ships, again, no interest in actually ensuring that these are built in the UK using British steel.

"Every other major industrial country and major defence country looks after their own industry. Why won't he just throw off the blinkers and actually do the same here in the UK?"

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was "very clear" that the Government had "committed to enhancing sovereignty".

He added: "It is incredibly important that we recognise that, first and foremost, this Government is going to do more, and has done more, to enhance British shipbuilding than any other government for many, many years - including the government of which the Rt. Hon. Member was a member of."

