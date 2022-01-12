‘Throw off the blinkers’ plea by MP John Spellar over shipbuilding

Warley MP John Spellar

John Spellar accused the Government of showing "no interest" in protecting defence jobs by ensuring production remained in the UK.

Speaking about General Electric Rugby in the Commons, the Labour MP for Warley, said: "The Ministry of Defence took no interest when their American parent company in Philadelphia wanted to move production to France.

"Similarly with the Fleet Solid Support ships, again, no interest in actually ensuring that these are built in the UK using British steel.

"Every other major industrial country and major defence country looks after their own industry. Why won't he just throw off the blinkers and actually do the same here in the UK?"

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was "very clear" that the Government had "committed to enhancing sovereignty".